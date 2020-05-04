The central government on Monday said it will start bringing back Indians stranded abroad in a phased manner from May 7. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships and Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the same are being issued. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are now drafting a list of distressed Indian citizens stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcement Transport to be made available on payment-basis

A statement from the Home Ministry said that the repatriation of Indians stranded abroad will start from May 7. The facility would be made available on payment-basis, the statement said. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would also share detailed information about the repatriation exercise through their websites. State governments have been advised to make preparations for the same.

Conditions Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed

The passengers would be screened before they are evacuated and only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to return to India. The passengers are expected to follow all health protocols during their journey, as issued by the Indian government. Upon reaching India, they would undergo screening and will have to register themselves on the Aarogya Setu app.

Information Evacuees to face 14-day quarantine in India

The passengers will then be quarantined for 14 days by the state government, either at a hospital or at an institutional quarantine facility on payment-basis. After 14 days, they will be tested for COVID-19.

Details First phase of evacuation to cover 19 lakh people: Report

Government officials told Hindustan Times that 19 lakh people would be covered in the first phase of what is expected to be the "largest repatriation exercise." Indians will first be evacuated from Gulf countries, where 70% of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) live. Reportedly, Indians stuck in the United Arab Emirates will be evacuated initially followed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Information Blue-collar workers to be given first priority