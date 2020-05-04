The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will reportedly announce the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday. The examinations had earlier been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. India has also been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to control the outbreak. Here are more details.

Sources in the HRD Ministry told The Indian Express that the new examination dates for JEE Main and NEET will be announced on Tuesday. The JEE Main exam was previously scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9, and 11. Meanwhile, the NEET was slated for May 3. Around nine lakh candidates appear for JEE Main while 16 lakh appear for the NEET.

A senior Ministry official also told PTI Sunday, "The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The Minister will also interact with students online on the same day."

Pokhriyal also tweeted on Sunday, "Students, please mark your calendar! I will be going live on my Twitter (@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) on May 5, 2020, at 12 noon to address your education-related concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis." Last month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification asking candidates to disregard rumors that the JEE Main was postponed until July.

Students, please mark your calendar!

I will be going live on my Twitter (@DrRPNishank) Facebook (@cmnishank) on 5th May 2020 at 12 noon to address your #education related concerns amid the #COVID19 crisis. Ask your friends to join in too! #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/hMXYQ12gVr — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 3, 2020

