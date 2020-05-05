As of Monday, India reported over 43,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll rose to 1,491, according to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics. India's worst-hit state, Maharashtra, notably recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases, with 1,567 new infections. The state has also reported 583 deaths. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 42,836 COVID-19 cases, 1,389 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Monday, India had reported a total of 42,836 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,389 deaths and 29,685 active cases, along with 11,761 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 43,436 cases, including 1,491 deaths.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 14,541 COVID-19 cases with 583 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 5,804 with 319 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 4,898 cases (including 64 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 3,550 cases (including 31 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,061 cases (including 77 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,942 cases (including 165 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,766 cases (including 50 deaths).

Biggest spikes TN sees biggest spike for fifth consecutive day

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day jump on Monday with 1,567 new cases. Tamil Nadu notably recorded its biggest spike for the fifth consecutive day. The state has now reported 3,550 cases, including 527 that were detected on Monday. The death toll in the state is 31. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Tripura reported their biggest spikes with 376, 175, 75, and 13 new cases respectively.

Key updates Gujarat also recorded highest single-day deaths

Gujarat also recorded the highest single-day fatalities with 29 new deaths. Tripura's 13 new cases included two kids of Border Security Personnel who earlier tested positive. The state has reported 29 total cases. Haryana's total cases reached 517, including six deaths. Jharkhand did not report any new cases for a second consecutive day. The state has reported 115 cases, including two deaths.

Key updates Old Faridabad resident becomes Haryana's sixth death; Chandigarh cross 100-mark

The sixth death in Haryana involved a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient, who reportedly also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension. He was a resident of Old Faridabad and died on Monday. Chandigarh recorded five new cases, taking its tally to 102. Himachal Pradesh reported its 41st case after over 10 days of no new infections. The state now has two active cases.

Information West Bengal 1,259 cases, 61 deaths

West Bengal reported a total of 1,259 cases of COVID-19. The state also confirmed 61 deaths due to COVID-19. However, the state has not included the deaths of 72 COVID-19 patients, that it has attributed to comorbidities. If included, Bengal's death toll stands at 133.

