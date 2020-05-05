The US recently approved Remdesivir, a key antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences, for emergency use on COVID-19 patients. Now, India appears to be working on its development, with the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology synthesizing key starting materials (KSMs) for Remdesivir - the first step of developing an active pharmaceutical ingredient for a drug. Here's all you need to know about it.

Development Three KSMs prepared by IICT

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, the Director of IICT, said that Remdesivir has three KSMs - Pyrrole, Furan, and a Phosphate intermediate - and synthesizing them is a key step towards drug development. "These key starting materials for Remdesivir are available in India and chemical companies can manufacture these," he said. "Other reagents can be sourced from different countries."

Demonstrations Technology demonstrations for manufacturing

Along with material synthesis, IICT has also started technology demonstrations for leading pharmaceutical companies, like Cipla, with the goal to enable them to begin manufacturing in India, if the need arises. However, it is worth noting that Gilead Sciences, the company that has developed Remdesivir, holds a patent that allows the drug to be manufactured only for research, not commercialization.

Efficacy Remdesivir has proven effective in clinical trials

The move from IICT, which has also been confirmed by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, comes in light of Remdesivir's promising performance in initial clinical trials on COVID-19 patients. Specifically, the drug was administered on coronavirus patients, under the guidance of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and was able to help them recover four days sooner than other placebo-involving treatments.

Remarks However, Health Ministry said US study is inconclusive

However, following US's nod to Remdesivir, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the study conducted is inconclusive and it is waiting for 'larger evidence' to support its use. India has received 1,000 doses of the drug for WHO's Solidarity Trials, and now, with the support from IICT, that capacity is likely to be increased for more comprehensive clinical testing.

Information "Work started back in January"