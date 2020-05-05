On Tuesday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates of all major entrance exams, a day after it was hinted that tests will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. JEE (Main) test will be held on July 18, July 20, July 21, July 22, and July 23 while JEE (Advanced) will be held in August, he said. NEET will be conducted on July 26.

CBSE Decision on pending Class 10, 12 exams soon: Pokhriyal

About CBSE board exams of Class 10 and 12, Pokhriyal said a decision about pending tests will be taken soon. Before India's lockdown was announced on March 24, several states shut schools and colleges. While a large chunk of students had already appeared for board exams, some tests were canceled. Though relaxations were given in the third bout of restrictions, educational institutions remained shut.

Books NCERT books will reach students, he assured

In the live interaction where these announcements were made, a student complained to Pokhriyal about not being able to access NCERT books. He said provisions have been made to ensure no student suffers. If one doesn't get the books, the student can share district details, he said. The government was making efforts to reach students of rural areas, Pokhriyal added.

Tips During lockdown, switch to online learning, suggested Pokhriyal

When a student asked how he can prepare for engineering exams, Pokhriyal suggested using online platforms like Swayam and Swayam Prabha. "Diksha portal has content for different exams and in different languages. It has an interactive curriculum. Students should use e-content, especially under lockdown. The national repository from open universities is also available on the portal," he said.

Reopening colleges New college sessions could start by August

As far as colleges are concerned, new sessions could begin by August. He said college-level exams could be held from July 1, so that results are declared by July-end. Colleges have been asked to be aware of the on-ground situation. "In case an area is still affected in July, they can promote students on basis of previous and internal exams," he said.

Details We need to ensure social distancing: Pokhriyal