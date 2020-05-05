In a worrying series of events, 24 people, including serving personnel, tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Army RR Hospital, HT reported on Tuesday. All of them are from the hospital's oncology ward, the report added. Following this development, all the patients were shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which has been dedicated towards treating COVID-19 patients. Here's more.

Do you know? Standard protocol is being followed, contact tracing being done: Official

The ones who contracted the deadly virus include serving and retired personnel and their dependents. An official in the know said the facility was following standard protocol. He assured that no healthcare worker got infected. Efforts were launched to trace the contacts of those infected.

CRPF Over 100 cases were reported from CRPF; Delhi HQ sealed

The armed forces aren't immune from coronavirus as over 130 cases were reported from CRPF alone. The maximum number of infected jawans were deployed in 31 Battalion in Delhi's Mayur Vihar phase 3. On Sunday, the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi was sealed after a stenographer working with Additional Director General Jawed Akhtar tested positive. Akhtar and ten other officials were home-quarantined.

ITBP 45 ITBP personnel tested positive for COVID-19 today

Meanwhile, at least 45 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the force said. Of them, 43 were tasked with the internal security of Delhi and two others were working with Delhi Police on law and order. The ITBP Referral Hospital, which is only taking COVID-19 patients, has so far received 58 coronavirus-positive jawans from various para-military forces.

Quote Jawans are being treated by specialist doctors