The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be conducting any board exams for Class-10 students for their pending papers, announced Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. No exams will be held for CBSE Class-10 students nationwide. However, students from North-East Delhi will have to appear for the board exams, Pokhriyal said. Here are more details.

HRD Minister Pokhriyal took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding the CBSE Class 10 examinations. "Attention Class X students! No examination to be held for Class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi," he wrote on Twitter. "An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," he added.

Attention class X students!

No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.



An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

The announcement by the HRD Minister comes as a major relief for CBSE Class-10 students, putting an end to the uncertainty about their pending exams. Students who were to appear for the Class-10 and Class-12 board exams were impacted by the coronavirus-imposed nationwide lockdown in India. However, Pokhriyal has now put an end to all speculations regarding the pending papers of Class-10 board exams.

Earlier on Tuesday, HRD Minister Pokhriyal conducted a webinar on social media platforms and interacted with students online. He has addressed a number of concerns of the students around competitive exams that were affected due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Pokhriyal on Tuesday further postponed and announced new dates for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) competitive exams. He informed that the JEE-Main exam will be held between July 18 and 23, while JEE-Advanced will reportedly be conducted in August. On the other hand, the NEET exam will be held on July 26.

Highlights from today's webinar for students!



JEE-Main Examinations will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July 2020.

The date for JEE-Advance exam will be announced soon.

