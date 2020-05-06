Hi,
Telangana's Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced the state will remain under lockdown till May 29 to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus.
The nationwide lockdown, extended for a second time last week, is scheduled to end on May 17.
KCR said people wanted the "lockdown to be extended" and that he informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it.
Six districts of Telangana are in the red zone, 18 in orange, and nine in the green zone.
KCR noted that though Centre has allowed standalone shops to function in red zones, he isn't taking a risk.
"The Centre says shops can open even in the red zone. But we are not opening any shops in Hyderabad, Medchal, Suryapet, Vikarabad," he said.
