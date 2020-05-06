The alleged suicide of a 14-year-old in Gurugram on Tuesday has prompted police to probe his connection to the 'Bois Locker Room' chat, which snowballed into a huge controversy raising concerns about the way young men are being raised. According to HT, the deceased was named by a girl in a #MeToo post and he took his life after anticipating an inquiry by police.

Backstory Context: A bunch of boys glorified rape in private chat

On Sunday night, screenshots of a private chat on Instagram group went viral. In the group, students of some celebrated schools of NCR shared images of underage girls without their consent, objectified them, passed lewd comments, and made rape plans. A day later, Delhi Police Cyber Cell took suo motu cognizance of the matter and held a 15-year-old for questioning.

Suicide Boy jumped to death from eleventh floor of the building

While people demanded accountability on the parents' and teachers' parts and spoke about gender sensitization, the alleged suicide brought another turn to the story. The deceased, who lived in DLF Carlton Estate, jumped from the eleventh floor of the building around 11 pm. Police said no suicide note was recovered but his confiscated phone was sent for analysis.

Post Deceased attacked girl two years ago, she spoke up

In a #MeToo post, a girl claimed she was attacked by the deceased two years ago and "was tired of keeping it a secret". The alleged incident happened in the basement of her apartment complex. Reportedly, the victim and other teens, the deceased knew, had texted him recently. "Fellow students warned him that he will be questioned by the police," a cop said.

Details Deceased was found in a pool of blood

The alleged suicide was seen by a friend, who went to check on the deceased. The friend didn't report the incident. "They found the boy in a pool of blood and informed the family around 11.30 pm. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead," SHO of Sector-53 police station, Deepak Kumar, said. He suffered multiple injuries, including head injury.

Probe Parents didn't file a complaint, police started investigation