The Karnataka government has applied brakes on trains meant to ferry migrant workers to their home states, urging them to stay back as their exodus threatens construction and other economic activities. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed the workers to stay put, assuring to give them food, accommodation, and financial aid. This is the second appeal he made in a week.

Trains Workers were being sent on special trains arranged by Centre

The massive exercise to send migrant workers, worst-hit due to coronavirus-linked lockdown, started last week. Weeks after the first lockdown started on March 25, the government ran special Shramik trains to take workers home. Earlier, Karnataka requested South Western Railways to allocate two trains daily till Danapur, Bihar, for five days. But by Tuesday night, the letter was withdrawn.

Details Let them stay put, said official

In a late-night letter, N Manjunath Prasad, the nodal officer for inter-state travel from the state, told SWR no trains are required. When the labour department's Manivannan was asked how would migrant workers return to Patna, he wrote on Twitter, "Now, they can go only after the lockdown is lifted. Let them stay put. We will take care of them."

Appeal Please stay, we will get you work: BSY

This move comes after Yediyurappa spoke with builders who complained of labor shortage due to migrants' movement. "I appeal to laborers with folded hands. Don't pay heed to any speculations. It's the government's responsibility to see that you get work at the place you were working earlier... Stay here and work," he said. Some five to eight lakh workers want to return home.

Statement Situation better than other states, wages will be paid

Yediyurappa said the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka was better than other states and there was a need to restart economic activities in non-red zones. According to the BJP leader, construction bosses started employing workers when the relaxations were eased and they also promised to pay wages for one and half months. At a meeting, Yediyurappa pulled up officials who were keen to transport workers.

Plan Apart from ration, state also planning to give financial aid

An official in the know said the government plans to provide Rs. 2,000 to each worker, apart from the free rations, to help them buy nutritious food. The state will pay for two batches of ration kits. "Buses will be provided to private organizations on a contract basis at a discounted rate to ferry laborers for work," the official added.

Twitter Post Yediyurappa announced a financial package

A package of Rs. 1610 crores will be released as #COVID19 financial package. One time compensation of Rs 5000 will be given to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/tuiJK6ONIo — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Details 70 trains have been deployed for ferrying stranded people