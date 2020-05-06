Jamshedpur, the biggest urban conglomeration in Jharkhand, has emerged as the only urban cluster in India with zero coronavirus cases. This story junks the behavior of coronavirus in India. Across the country, 75% of COVID-19 cases were reported from 35 largest urban conglomerations. Despite the happy picture, authorities at the steel city aren't celebrating, just yet, since only 1,000 tests have been conducted.

Number 125 coronavirus cases were registered from Jharkhand, none from Jamshedpur

In total, Jharkhand has 125 coronavirus positive cases, with 10 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday itself. The maximum number of cases, 91, have been reported from capital Ranchi. 10 and 4 cases respectively were registered from Bokaro and Deoghar; three each cases were reported from Hazaribagh, Garhwa, and Palamu each. Dhanbad, Simdega, Jamtara, and Dumka have two cases each.

Location Jamshedpur has conducted approximately 1,000 tests

The urban agglomeration of Jamshedpur nestles Jamshedpur, Tata Nagar Railway Colony, Mango, Jugsalai, Baghbera, Chhota Govindpur, Haludbani, Sarjamda, Gadhra, Ghorabanda, Purihasa, Adityapur, Chota Gamarhia, and Kapali. The steel city, where large factories of Tata Steel and its subsidiaries function, is home to nearly 20 lakh people. But so far, merely 1,000 people have been tested, prompting authorities to remain cautious about the next steps.

Testing 1,800 samples tested so far; 1,000 from city

On Jamshedpur's coronavirus numbers, the DC of East Singhbhum, the district nestling the steel city, said 3,000 people in 70 teams have been working to trace the infection and help residents during the lockdown. Of the total 1,800 samples taken in East Singhbhum and neighboring areas, 1,000 belonged to the city. 1,650 results arrived and the rest are awaited, he told TOI.

Tests Tests were conducted only at state-run MGM Hospital till now

Shukla said that only the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital was conducting tests since March 12. The private facility, Tata Main Hospital (TMH), got approval from ICMR and will begin tests soon. Only one person tested positive at MGM Hospital. The worker had come from Bengal to his home in Jamtara and his results came as positive on April 29.

Preperation Migrant workers are being checked; four hospitals are ready

Though the city has largely been free from coronavirus, Shukla said a large number of migrant workers returned in the last couple of days and now the focus is to quarantine them. There are four hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 having a total capacity of 700 beds. Besides MGM and TMH, the Tata Motors Hospital, and Uma Superspeciality Hospital have been readied for COVID-19 menace.

Details The numbers in Jamshedpur surprised experts too

Dr. Akhauri Amitabh Chandra Srivastava, who worked as a microbiologist for 35 years and was the principal of MGM, said Jamshedpur has witnessed outbreaks of chikungunya, dengue, and Japanese encephalitis. Hence, it's surprising that the cosmopolitan city didn't record a single coronavirus case, he added. He said Jamshedpur's cleanliness and awareness about healthcare among masses must have helped deal with the pandemic.

Quote Sanitation rules helped keeping the city safe from virus