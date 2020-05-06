In a major breakthrough, security forces on Wednesday killed Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter in South Kashmir's Awantipora area. Another terrorist was also eliminated in the operation that lasted for hours. Naikoo had a bounty of Rs. 12 lakh on him and his death will serve as a major blow to Pakistan-sponsored militancy in the Valley. Here's more.

Details Naikoo was killed days after Handwara incident

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF led the operation. They launched a search operation late last night after being tipped-off about the terrorists' presence in Beigpora area. Naikoo was killed days after an operation in Handwara, in which soldiers, including Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, were martyred.

Terrorist He joined militancy at the age of 33

A resident of Awantipora, Naikoo was born in 1985 and joined militancy at the age of 33. He used to teach mathematics at a private school. Naikoo was the chief of Hizbul in the Valley, and categorized as A++ in the security forces' list. A dreaded terrorist, he had released several videos warning security forces to not meddle in militancy operations.

Militant Naikoo took over reins after Burhan Wani

Naikoo grew in militancy ranks after the death of Burhan Wani, the Hizbul chief who was gunned down in an encounter in 2016. The two were spotted in some pictures together. In 2016, Naikoo made it to headlines by arriving at the funeral of another terrorist Shariq Ahmad Bhat. Carrying Kalashnikov rifles, he fired shots in the air. He repeated the gesture several times.

Attempts He had been playing hide and seek for long now

Security forces had been trying to nab Naikoo since 2018 but he managed to slip away several times. Once, the forces tracked down his lover for whom Naikoo had written: "You remind me of the chinar tree". This time around he was apprehended while he was visiting his elderly parents during the ongoing Ramzan. The intel was "very specific".

Quote They will not be glorified: Army

After the success, Colonel Aman Anand reportedly said, "Army won't confirm the names of the terrorists killed. The security forces are the heroes who eliminated 4 terrorists in 24 hours. We shall not glorify the terrorists by releasing their names. They are just terrorists."

Activity As world battles COVID-19, militant activities increased in Kashmir