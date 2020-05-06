A 12th standard student, who was the admin of the Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room', was arrested on Wednesday by Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell (CCC), two days after an FIR was registered in this matter. Earlier, a 15-year-old, who had shared vile messages on the group was apprehended. The role of other group members is being ascertained. Here are more details.

Backstory In private chat, teenagers glorified rape, objectified underage girls

The private Instagram group was busted on Sunday after screenshots were leaked on social media. Boys, as young as 16 and 17, circulated images of girls their age or less, spoke about their body parts, and also planned rapes. Their conversation served as an alarm for society, which had for long ignored larger issues like gender sensitization and consent education.

Details Arrested teen gave his 12th board exams recently

The arrested admin is said to be over 18 years of age and recently sat for his 12th board exams. He studies at a prominent school in Noida. So far, police have identified 27 members of the group, of whom many are underage. 15 students have been questioned and their phones seized. Delhi Police had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Probe Morphed images were also sent on the group

Reports have it that some members of the group are college-goers. "They (the group members) added a total of 51 people to their group and also made another group. Some of them allegedly started sharing photos posted by girls on their Instagram accounts. Some allegedly shared morphed photos as well," an officer in the know told Indian Express. Further probe is on.

Suicide Alleged suicide of 14-year-old is being linked to the group