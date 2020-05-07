The total number of coronavirus infections in India has surged past 50,000, according to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics till late-Wednesday. India has now reported nearly 53,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 1,700 deaths. Overall, India reported roughly 3,500 new infections on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai also crossed the 10,000-mark. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 49,391 COVID-19 cases, 1,694 deaths

As of 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 49,391 cases of COVID-19. These included 1,694 deaths and 33,514 active cases along with 14,182 cured or discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. Henceforth, the Ministry will not release new figures in the evening and will only update them once in the morning.

Information Latest official figures report 52,968 cases and 1,710 deaths

However, according to the latest figures released by state/UT governments, India has reported 52,968 cases and 1,710 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs— the death toll reaches 1,784.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 16,758 COVID-19 cases with 651 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 6,625 with 396 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 5,532 cases (including 65 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 4,829 cases (including 35 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,317 cases (including 93 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,138 cases (including 185 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,998 cases (including 60 deaths).

Biggest spikes Tamil Nadu hits biggest spike again

Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest spike for the sixth time in the past seven days. The state recorded 771 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths. Delhi also reported its highest single-day jump with 428 new cases. The national capital reported a fresh death for the first time since May 2. The victim is a 31-year-old cop who died Tuesday evening.

Information Tripura reports 22 new cases

Tripura—that had briefly been declared coronavirus-free—recorded its biggest spike for the fourth consecutive day. The Northeastern state reported 22 new cases from the 138th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ambassa—18 men, one woman, and three children. Tripura's total tally stands at 64.

Key updates Haryana death toll reaches 7; no new cases in Kerala

Haryana reported one new death on Wednesday—a 25-year-old Panipat man who died Monday—taking its death toll to seven. The state has reported 594 cases. Kerala reported no new cases for the fifth time since May 1. The state has reported 502 cases with three deaths (excluding the death of a Puducherry native in Kannur). Odisha reported a second COVID-19 death: a 77-year-old Bhubaneswar man.

Information Mumbai cases cross 10,000-mark

With an uptick of 769 infections, Mumbai reported 10,714 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the city rose to 412. In Mumbai's Dharavi slums, at least one death and 68 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total tally to 733 (including 21 deaths).