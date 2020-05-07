Coronavirus claimed its first casualty in Delhi Police on Tuesday when 31-year-old constable Amit Kumar, who was asymptomatic till a day ago, passed away. He was declared dead on arrival by RML Hospital, but before that, the cop was refused admission by two government hospitals in the national capital. His colleagues claim they didn't receive help from senior officials either.

Context Kumar was healthy, had no ailments, revealed his family

Kumar, who was posted at Bharat Nagar police station in the Northwest district, showed no coronavirus related symptoms till Monday. His fever spiked later and he complained of breathlessness too. His brother-in-law said Kumar didn't suffer from any ailments and was working till Monday. Belonging to Haryana's Sonepat, he is survived by his wife and three-year-old son.

What happened Colleagues took him to hospital after he complained of breathlessness

Kumar's two colleagues who were with him since Monday told their appeals weren't entertained. One officer said Kumar stayed with him at his residence in Nehru Vihar on Monday. He started feeling cold and complained of breathlessness too. The next day at 8 am, he was taken to Delhi Police Haiderpur COVID testing center. He could only be tested and not admitted there.

Quote With sick Kumar, colleagues went from one facility to another

"We were referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. We stood in a queue for a long time, and then the Bharat Nagar SHO spoke to a doctor. The doctor said he can be tested here but can't be admitted in case he is positive," he said.

Woes Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital didn't treat them any better

The colleagues then took Kumar to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where they were told to get his tests done at a facility in Ashok Vihar. They reached there around 2 pm and had to plead authorities to take his samples. "They had done their day's share and were refusing to. Finally, the test was done," one colleague told IE.

Series of events Medicines helped Kumar a little, but situation deteriorated soon

Kumar was brought to the Nehru Vihar residence where he showed some improvement. He even talked with his wife on the phone. Around 7 pm, his condition dipped forcing his colleagues to carry him on their arms. The SHO told them he had spoken to a doctor at RML Hospital. The constable was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility.

Quote In the car, Kumar responded to his colleagues

"He was conscious in the car for a little while, we told him 'bhai, haunsla rakh', and he kept saying 'theek hai'. We were just two kilometres away when he lost all consciousness," one colleague said.

Aftermath "We saw the light go in less than 24 hours"