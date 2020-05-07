Transparency and the dissemination of correct data are crucial in the fight against coronavirus, but in Madhya Pradesh, these suggestions have gone for a toss. For the past ten days or so, the government, run by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has stopped sharing data about samples collected for COVID-19. The data about results awaited is also under wraps. Naturally, experts are concerned.

Data It was on April 26 that detailed report was released

According to a report in HT, the state's health department had said on April 26 that 38,708 samples had been collected till then. 8,439 results were said to be awaited. After this release, another note was circulated which didn't mention the number of cumulative samples or data about results awaited. The second bulletin had details about positive and negative cases but there were discrepancies.

Discrepancies Number of sample reports differed in first and second bulletins

Between the first and second bulletin, the number of sample reports dipped by 5,000. Further, there was a difference of 9,000 between negative samples of the first and second bulletins. Reports from districts suggested 10,899 samples have been collected from Indore, 3,522 from Ujjain, and 15,000 from capital Bhopal. In one of the hotspots, Indore, 79 deaths were reported till Tuesday.

Concerns Unlike its neighboring states, MP's testing isn't satisfactory

Health experts said MP's laxity will have disastrous consequences and underscored transparency will help win this battle. In a letter to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), public health experts Dr. Biswaroop Chatterjee, Amulya Nidhi, and SR Azad said MP has tested fewer people than its neighboring states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan. These states disclose pertinent data on a daily basis.

Details MP conducted 602 tests per million; Maharashtra 1,628

Their letter read, "As of May 5, the state has done total number of 54,595 tests which translates to about 602 tests per million whereas Maharashtra has conducted 1,628 tests per million with a total of 18,2884 tests so far. In Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan the tests per million stand at 1,483, 4,162, and 1,970 respectively." They said the situation worsened quickly in MP.

Quote In MP, fatality rate doesn't agree with national average: Experts

"The situation has worsened fast with a total of 3,049 reported positive cases and 176 deaths as of May 5. The state's fatality rate is 5.77% against the national 3.42% and its test positivity rate is 5.58% against the national average of 3.87%," they said.

Demands Take a people-centric approach, experts told the government