The Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr. Randeep Guleria, on Thursday said that the coronavirus outbreak will likely peak in India in June-July. The statement comes as India has reported roughly 53,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,800 deaths. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made a similar statement. Here are more details.

Dr. Guleria told India Today that the outbreak is estimated to peak in the next one or two months. He said, "Going as per the trend, the peak [of coronavirus outbreak in India] is expected to be in June." He added that the nationwide lockdown has helped India limit the number of cases as compared to the global trend.

Dr. Guleria said, "Lockdown has had a huge impact. The number of cases in India is much less compared to other countries who were where we were when we started out." He added, "We can say for sure that once a disease hits its peak, it's bound to come down. Hopefully, the outbreak will peak in June and the numbers will start to decline."

Dr. Guleria attributed the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases to an increase in testing. As of Thursday morning, India had tested 13.57 lakh samples for COVID-19. Dr. Guleria also said that the cases are now increasingly restricted to some areas or clusters.

On April 27, PM Modi had held a video conference with Chief Ministers to review the lockdown situation. According to Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, who attended the conference, Modi had said that COVID-19 cases could spike in June or July. Deo had also said that the coronavirus will be with us for a "long period" and activities must be done considering that.

India reports 53,000 cases of COVID-19, nearly 1,800 deaths