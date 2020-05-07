The 2020 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will now be held on August 23, announced Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday. It was actually scheduled to be conducted on May 17. However, it had to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic-triggered nationwide lockdown in India. Here are more details.

The new exam date for the JEE-Advanced 2020 was confirmed by Pokhriyal on his official Twitter handle. The announcement comes just a day after the HRD Minister, on May 5, announced that the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam will be held from July 18 to 23. The registration process for the JEE-Advanced exam will begin only after the JEE-Main results are released.

The JEE-Advanced is the only gateway for aspirants to take admissions for undergraduate engineering programs offered at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The entrance exam, which was formerly known as the IIT-JEE, is conducted by one of the seven old IITs on a rotational basis. It has two papers and is held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The JEE-Main exam serves as the screening test for the JEE-Advanced. The top 2,50,000 rank holders of the JEE-Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam. It is conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through the JEE-Main, students are also admitted to undergraduate courses at various NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other institutions accepting JEE-Main scores.

This year, IIT Delhi is the exam conducting authority for the JEE-Advanced. The schedule and other details will be released in due course of time. However, reports suggest that the JEE-Main results will be announced around August 10, after which the JEE-Advanced registration would commence.

