May 08 2020
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India has reported over 56,000 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 1,888, as per data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics till late-Thursday.
The national capital of Delhi recorded its biggest spike in cases for the fourth time this past week.
Meanwhile, the first two special repatriation flights returned from UAE and landed in Kerala, bringing back 363 Indians.
As of 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 52,952 cases of COVID-19 including 1,783 deaths, 35,902 active cases, 15,266 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 56,349 cases and 1,814 deaths.
Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 1,888.
Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 17,974 COVID-19 cases with 694 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 7,012 with 425 deaths.
Further, Delhi reported 5,980 cases (including 66 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 5,409 cases (including 37 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,427 cases (including 99 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,252 cases (including 193 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,071 cases (including 62 deaths).
Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise in infections for a second consecutive day with 448 new cases, including one new death. A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was confirmed to have died due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Tripura also recorded its highest peak for the fifth consecutive day after 24 persons from the 86th battalion of the BSF in Ambassa tested positive.
With all 33 COVID-19 patients recovered, Andaman & Nicobar has become coronavirus-free for the second time.
Bihar reported its fifth COVID-19 death, a 70-year-old man who died in Rohtas district on Thursday mere minutes before his test results confirmed an infection.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded its ninth death, a man from Srinagar in his mid-thirties. The UT has reported 793 cases of COVID-19.
The first two special flights from UAE landed in Kerala's Kochi and Kozhikode, repatriating 181 and 182 Indians.
Karnataka restarted special trains for migrants amid the lockdown.
UP invoked an ordinance to suspend most labor laws for three years.
AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said the outbreak will likely peak in June-July.
With film production shut, Bollywood could lose up to Rs. 2,500 crore.
