At least 14 migrant workers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district this morning, confirmed the Railways. The exact number of casualties wasn't revealed at the time of press with some reports saying that as many as 17 lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was anguished by the accident. Here are more details.

What happened They were walking towards their home in Chhattisgarh

The laborers worked at an iron factory in Jalna. They had been walking towards their home in Chhattisgarh, said India Today. Exhausted, they slept on the tracks and were mowed down by the train on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line. The accident happened in the limits of Karmad police station around 5:15 am. Cops and Railway Police Force (RPF) rushed to the site immediately.

Quote An empty goods train ran over them

"An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching the spot to asses the situation. More details awaited," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) told ANI.

Statement PM Modi said he spoke to Piyush Goyal

Some reports said the workers started walking along the railway line to avoid cops on the highway. On the terrible news, PM Modi said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. (sic)"

Details Nationwide lockdown hit migrant workers the hardest