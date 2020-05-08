In a troublesome piece of news, an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed near Rurki Kalan village in Punjab's Nawanshahr district. The aircraft which went down was a MiG-29.
Villagers said the pilot ejected safely while some reports said he was taken to a hospital in Hoshiarpur.
In an official statement, the IAF said a court of inquiry has been ordered.
Aircraft developed a technical snag: IAF
Visuals from the spot showed huge flames emanating from a downed aircraft.
"On 8 May 2020, at 1045h, one MiG-29 aircraft airborne from an airbase near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft," a statement from IAF, released a short while ago, read.
Indian Air Force fighter air craft reportedly has crashed near Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Two pilots have ejected safely as per eye witness accounts. Indian Air Force likely to issue statement giving details shortly. pic.twitter.com/I4HxQqHp0O