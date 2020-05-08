As the opening of liquor stores in non-containment zones led to chaos, serpentine queues, and the social distancing rules were bulldozed, the Supreme Court on Friday asked states to consider home delivery of these products. The top court made these remarks while hearing a plea challenging the government's decision to sell liquor amid the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Context Government let liquor stores to open, with riders

Giving in to the demands of states, the Centre tweaked lockdown rules in the last announcement about its extension. Barring the hotspots in red zones, standalone liquor stores were opened, but owners were directed to follow distancing rules. However, when the stores finally opened, people thronged to purchase it, forcing authorities to shut them. In Mumbai, the ban was re-imposed.

Hearing From SC, no order but a suggestion for states

On the plea seeking a ban on the direct sale of liquor, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai said, "We will not pass any order but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing." The bench heard the matter through video-conferencing. "Discussion on home delivery (of alcohol) is going on," Justice Kaul said.

Details ISWAI has been lobbying for online delivery too

When the Centre let liquor shops to function, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) said it would start a "Safe Shield" program for "contactless" sales. In the first phase, the body planned to install sanitizers at every shop and give away liquor in trays for minimum contact. The next phase was to be about the online delivery of liquor.

Quote Chairman of body said COVID-19 will stay for some time

"COVID-19 is going to stay for some time so we have to institutionalize 'Safe Shield' and home delivery measures into liquor retail sales. If we do this properly, 75% of revenue to states can come back," Chairman Amrit Kiran Singh said.

Zomato Meanwhile, Zomato wants to branch out into delivery of liquor

Considering the high demand, foodtech unicorn Zomato wants to try home delivery of alcohol. "We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can promote responsible consumption of alcohol," Mohit Gupta, Zomato's CEO wrote to ISWAI, in a letter seen by Reuters. Zomato said it would target areas that are less impacted by COVID-19. There is no official confirmation about it yet.

States Home delivery is already being practiced in some states