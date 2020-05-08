On Friday, the Health Ministry urged Indians to learn to live with the coronavirus. The statement comes a day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director said that the outbreak will likely hit a peak in June-July. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday that we might never hit the peak if we continue to follow all health precautions.

Details 'Must adopt health precautions as behavioral change in community'

Agarwal said, "We have to learn to live with the virus. It is imperative that we adopt health precautions as a behavioral change in our community." Agarwal was responding to a query about the current doubling rate in India. He said the doubling rate was 12 days as of two days ago and has now "reduced" due to a sudden rise in cases.

Quote 'If we follow required protocol, we may never hit peak'

When asked about the AIIMS Director's comments about India's COVID-19 curve hitting a peak next month, Agarwal responded, "If we keep following the required clinical management processes, we may never hit a peak and our curve would remain flat." Further, he said, "We urge everyone to follow rules of physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, required sanitation, and environmental hygiene as a behavioral change."

Outbreak Health Ministry confirms 56,342 cases, 1,886 deaths

India reported 3,390 new cases and 1,273 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, Agarwal said. As of Friday morning, the Health Ministry had confirmed 56,342 COVID-19 cases, including 1,886 deaths, 37,916 active cases, and 16,539 recoveries. Out of the patients under active medical supervision, Agarwal said, 3.2% are on oxygen support, 4.7% on ICU support, and 1.1% on ventilator support.

Districts No new cases in 42 districts in over 28 days

Agarwal also said 42 affected districts in India have not reported any new cases in the past 28 days. Further, he said, 29 districts have not reported any new cases in the past 21 days, 36 districts in the past 14 days, and 46 districts in the past seven days. He said a total of 216 districts have not reported any cases thus far.

Other developments 5,231 train coaches converted into COVID Care Centers