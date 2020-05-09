Till Friday, India reported nearly 60,000 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 1,984, according to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics. The development comes as the Union Health Ministry had admitted that the doubling rate of the outbreak had quickened. The Ministry said that we must now "learn to live with the virus." Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 56,342 COVID-19 cases, 1,886 deaths

As of 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 56,342 cases of COVID-19 including 1,886 deaths, 37,916 active cases, 16,539 recoveries. According to the latest data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 59,662 cases and 1,910 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 1,984.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 19,063 COVID-19 cases with 731 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 7,402 with 449 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 6,318 cases (including 68 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 6,009 cases (including 40 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,579 cases (including 103 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,341 cases (including 200 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,214 cases (including 66 deaths).

Biggest spikes Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand recorded biggest spikes

Odisha recorded 51 new cases, taking its tally to 270, including two deaths. With 48 new cases, Karnataka's tally rose to 753. It also reported a death toll of 30. Jharkhand reported 21 new cases, taking its tally to 132. The state has also reported three deaths, including one case where the victim had tested negative before death but was yet to be discharged.

Information Tripura hits biggest spike for sixth consecutive day

30 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura—25 from the 86th battalion of the Border Security Force, four from the BSF's 138th battalion, and one truck driver. The state's tally stands at 118. Incidentally, the state had briefly been declared "coronavirus free" in April.

Key updates Assam reports 2nd death; Haryana death toll rises to 8

In Assam, a 16-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 after she died on Thursday night. This marks the second COVID-19 death in the state. A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Haryana's Panipat, taking the state's death toll to eight. The patient reportedly also suffered from tuberculosis. Kerala reported one new COVID-19 case after reporting zero cases for two consecutive days.

News highlights Indians brought back from Bahrain, Singapore, Dhaka, Riyadh