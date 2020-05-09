The evaluation process for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board examinations will start from Sunday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal has announced. Pokhriyal said on Saturday that 3,000 CBSE schools have been identified as centers for the evaluation of 173 examinations that have already been conducted this year. Here are more details.

Details Answer scripts to be evaluated at teachers' homes

Pokhriyal said, "3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centers. From these centers, more than 1.5 crore answer scripts will be sent to the homes of teachers for evaluation." "We are starting this process from tomorrow," the Minister said, adding that the evaluation for all 1.5 crore scripts will be completed over a period of 50 days.

Results When will exam results be declared?

Further, Pokhriyal said, "When the pending examinations are conducted and this evaluation process gets completed, we would be able to declare the results." He added, "I am certain we would be able to evaluate the answer scripts soon and you will get to see your exam results." Pokhriyal wished good luck to the students who have yet to appear for the 29 pending examinations.

Recent developments Pending CBSE exams to be held between July 1-15

On Friday, it was announced that the examinations for 29 "crucial" subjects will be conducted between July 1 and 15. The exams had earlier been suspended in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, the CBSE had also announced that the pending exams for students of Class X have been suspended nationwide, except for students in Northeast Delhi.

Subjects What are the 29 crucial subjects?