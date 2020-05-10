India reported over 62,000 cases of COVID-19 till Saturday while the death toll rose to 2,099, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed. In Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, the tally crossed 20,000. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India's doubling rate reduced from 12 days to 11 days, according to data assimilated over the past three days.

As of 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 59,662 cases of COVID-19 including 1,981 deaths, 39,834 active cases, 17,846 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and UT government statistics, India has reported 62,784 cases and 2,025 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,099.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 20,228 COVID-19 cases with 779 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 7,796 with 472 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 6,542 cases (including 68 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 6,535 cases (including 44 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,708 cases (including 106 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,457 cases (including 211 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,373 cases (including 74 deaths).

Key updates Chandigarh recorded biggest spike, one new death

Chandigarh's death toll rose to two after a 35-year-old man from Hallomajra died on Saturday. The UT also recorded its biggest spike with 23 new COVID-19 cases. Its tally now stands at 169 cases. Haryana's death toll rose to nine after a 23-year-old woman died in Sonipat. Out of the 6,535 cases in Tamil Nadu, 1,867 are linked to the Koyambedu Market.

News highlights 2 foreign returnees test positive in Kerala

Two foreign returnees from UAE tested positive in Kerala, taking the state's tally to 505. On Saturday, 1,373 more Indians were brought back from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, and Dhaka via eight flights under the 'Vande Bharat Mission'. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for developing an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

