In a tragic incident, five migrant workers were killed as the truck carrying them overturned in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh.
The accident, which left 11 others injured, occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The incident comes merely two days after over a dozen workers were run over by a train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.
Here are more details.
Details
Workers were traveling from Hyderabad to Agra: Narsinghpur District Collector
The District Collector of Narsinghpur, Deepak Saxena, told ANI, "A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five laborers died and 11 got injured."
Saxena said that the workers were traveling from Hyderabad in Telangana to Uttar Pradesh's Agra in a mango-laden truck.