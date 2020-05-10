Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of infant mortality, recording 48 deaths per 1,000 live births, government data released on Friday showed. Meanwhile, Nagaland recorded the best infant mortality rate (IMR) across India. The data was released by the Registrar General of India in the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin. The bulletin is based on data collected for 2018. Here are more details.

Infant mortality IMR stood at 52 in MP's rural areas

Madhya Pradesh recorded an average IMR of 48. While the state's urban areas recorded an IMR of 36, in rural areas, it was 52. Nagaland recorded an IMR of 4, which dropped to 3 in urban areas. Rural areas in the state recorded an IMR of 5. India's overall IMR stood at 32 (36 in rural areas and 23 in urban areas).

Birth rate Bihar records highest birth rate; national average 20

According to the data, the national birth rate stood at 20 (21.6 in rural areas; 16.7 in urban areas). Bihar recorded the highest birth rate (26.2) while Andaman & Nicobar recorded the lowest (11.2). Notably, India's birth rate has dipped over the past four decades, from 36.9 in 1971, The Indian Express reported. In the last decade, the birth rate has dropped by 11%.

Death rate India's death rate stood at 6.2 in 2018