In a recent development, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after he complained of chest pain. He is under observation at cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital.
Notably, the 87-year-old Congress leader had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.
Further updates about his health condition are awaited.
Do you know?
Reportedly, his vitals are fine
He was admitted under Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at AIIMS. "All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him said.