India on Sunday recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections. The nation's tally crossed 67,000 with roughly 4,300 new cases. The nationwide death toll also crossed 2,200 on Sunday. Further, five states independently recorded their biggest spikes. These states included Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Karnataka. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Virology developed the first indigenous antibody detection kit for COVID-19.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 62,939 COVID-19 cases, 2,109 deaths

As of 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 62,939 cases of COVID-19 including 2,109 deaths, 41,472 active cases, and 19,357 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 67,160 cases and 2,139 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,213.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Till Sunday, Maharashtra reported 22,171 COVID-19 cases with 832 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 8,194 with 493 deaths. Further, Tamil Nadu reported 7,204 cases (including 47 deaths), Delhi reported 6,923 cases (including 73 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,814 cases (including 108 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,614 cases (including 215 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,467 cases (including 79 deaths).

Biggest spikes Maharashtra, Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka record biggest spikes

Maharashtra reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record 53 new deaths. West Bengal reported 153 new cases and a record 14 new deaths. Its total tally stands at 1,939 cases with 185 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Odisha reported 83 new infections, taking its tally to 377. The state also reported its third death. Karnataka reported 54 new cases, taking its tally to 848.

Information Bihar recorded its biggest spike; death toll rose to 6

With 85 new cases on Sunday, Bihar also recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections. The state also reported its sixth COVID-19 death as a 60-year-old man died in Patna. The state's total tally stands at 696 cases.

Key updates 3 international returnees test positive in Kerala

Kerala reported seven new cases, including three who returned to India recently under 'Vande Bharat Mission'. The state has reported 512 cases till now, including three deaths. A 62-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking its death toll to three. The UT has reported 173 cases thus far. Chhattisgarh did not report any new cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Information Haryana's death toll reaches 10; Tripura reports 16 new cases

A 72-year-old woman who died in Faridabad became Haryana's tenth COVID-19 death. Tripura reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, all from the 86th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF). The Northeastern state has reported 148 cases thus far.

News highlights Railways to restart passenger trains; NIV develops antibody detection kit

The Indian Railways unveiled plans to gradually restart passenger train operations on select routes from May 12. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune has developed and validated the indigenous IgG ELISA test "COVID KAVACH ELISA" for antibody detection for COVID-19. Five Air India and two staffers of the airline's engineering services subsidiary AIESL tested positive for COVID-19.

Information Mission Vande Bharat: 1,239 more Indians brought back