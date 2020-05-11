Nearly two months after train services were suspended across India, the Railways announced on Sunday that limited trains will run from Tuesday, bookings for whom will start at 4 pm today on IRCTC's website. The services will resume with 15 "special" trains, all originating from the New Delhi Railway Station. The passengers, however, will have to adhere to guidelines rolled out by the Centre.

Context Days before lockdown 3.0 ends, government starts trains services

The decision to resume train services, five days before the third phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, is being seen as a big step towards normalcy. Since March 25, 1.3 billion Indians are living under a lockdown, necessitated to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has been extended twice. In lockdown 3.0, some relaxations were given.

Riders Face masks, social distancing a must: Railways

These limited trains will run with AC coaches only and minimum stoppages. Passengers having confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed at the Delhi station, the circular explained. They will have to wear face masks at all times, will be screened at departure, and will have to maintain social distancing too. Railways said schedule details will be released gradually.

Fare No concession, no bookings through "agents"

No concession will be given to passengers and fares will be similar to those for Rajdhani trains. Neither tatkal bookings nor waitlist will be allowed. Tickets will not be booked through "agents". The tickets will list dos and donts for passengers like arriving at the departure station one hour in advance for screening. Passengers will also be required to download Aarogya Setu app.

Rules Passengers will have to bring their own blankets

Reports suggest passengers could not be given blankets or linens. The temperature of AC will be set slightly higher to ensure the maximum supply of fresh air. Pantry services are likely to remain suspended too. However, unlike Shramik special trains where only 54 passengers were allowed per coach, the AC coaches of these trains will ferry 72 people.

Destinations From Delhi, these trains will cover India's length and breadth

These trains will run to Dibrugarh (Assam), Agartala (Tripura), Howrah (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Secunderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Madgaon (Goa), Mumbai Central (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir). More trains will be pressed to service depending on the availability of coaches, Railways said.

Details More passengers trains will run after considering all factors

The Railways has reserved 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centers and is also running Sharmik special trains to send migrant laborers home. Till Sunday, the Railways had run 428 Shramik trains. The decision to run more passenger trains will depend on these factors. Eight of these special trains, bound for Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar, will be operated daily.

Twitter Post 15 pairs of trains will run: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi with major stations across India. Booking in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May.https://t.co/DW9I1sPRx6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 10, 2020

Decision Decision was taken to help those stuck since lockdown