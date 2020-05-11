Last updated on May 11 2020, 09:35 am
Written by Shalini Ojha
Nearly two months after train services were suspended across India, the Railways announced on Sunday that limited trains will run from Tuesday, bookings for whom will start at 4 pm today on IRCTC's website.
The services will resume with 15 "special" trains, all originating from the New Delhi Railway Station.
The passengers, however, will have to adhere to guidelines rolled out by the Centre.
The decision to resume train services, five days before the third phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, is being seen as a big step towards normalcy.
Since March 25, 1.3 billion Indians are living under a lockdown, necessitated to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus.
The lockdown has been extended twice. In lockdown 3.0, some relaxations were given.
These limited trains will run with AC coaches only and minimum stoppages. Passengers having confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed at the Delhi station, the circular explained.
They will have to wear face masks at all times, will be screened at departure, and will have to maintain social distancing too.
Railways said schedule details will be released gradually.
No concession will be given to passengers and fares will be similar to those for Rajdhani trains. Neither tatkal bookings nor waitlist will be allowed. Tickets will not be booked through "agents".
The tickets will list dos and donts for passengers like arriving at the departure station one hour in advance for screening. Passengers will also be required to download Aarogya Setu app.
Reports suggest passengers could not be given blankets or linens. The temperature of AC will be set slightly higher to ensure the maximum supply of fresh air.
Pantry services are likely to remain suspended too.
However, unlike Shramik special trains where only 54 passengers were allowed per coach, the AC coaches of these trains will ferry 72 people.
These trains will run to Dibrugarh (Assam), Agartala (Tripura), Howrah (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Secunderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Madgaon (Goa), Mumbai Central (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir).
More trains will be pressed to service depending on the availability of coaches, Railways said.
The Railways has reserved 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centers and is also running Sharmik special trains to send migrant laborers home. Till Sunday, the Railways had run 428 Shramik trains.
The decision to run more passenger trains will depend on these factors.
Eight of these special trains, bound for Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar, will be operated daily.
Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi with major stations across India. Booking in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May.https://t.co/DW9I1sPRx6— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 10, 2020
On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office green-lit this plan to help stranded people go home. In the morning, state chief secretaries were informed about it.
"This is for those who need to get back to work and have been stuck since the lockdown. Our priority is to allow their movement and gradually more trains will begin after that regularly," an official told HT.
