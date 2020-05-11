A gang-rape comment which sparked a huge row last week after the infamous 'Bois Locker Room' was exposed, was never made on that chatroom, a police investigation revealed. The remark was passed by a minor girl posing as a boy. Screenshot of her conversation with the boy went viral around the same time the private Instagram group was outed, creating confusion, police said.

Backstory A private Instagram group run by teen boys shocked India

Last week, screenshots of the private Instagram group — Bois Locker Room — surfaced on social media, starting conversations about deeply-imbibed rape culture. Boys as young as 16 and 17, who studied at elite Delhi schools, circulated pictures of girls, their age or less, and objectified them. A police investigation was launched after an uproar and the group's admin, a Class 12 student, was held.

Investigation Posing as boy, girl started rape talk

Along with the nasty messages of the 'Bois Locker Room', another screenshot in which two boys purportedly planned rape was also circulated. In what qualifies as a new twist to the story, police said the person who suggested rape was, in fact, a girl who wanted to "test the character" of her male friend. She used the pseudo name Siddharth on Snapchat.

Chat Girl suggested sexual assault on herself to test boy's character

Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime), said, "She wanted to check the boy's reaction when someone suggested something like that to him, and particularly when someone spoke about her." She suggested a plan to "sexually assault herself", Roy explained. Roy said the boy stopped responding to the one-on-one conversation but shared screenshots with the girl (who used a fake identity) and his friends.

Quote A recipient of screenshot put it as Instagram story: Roy

"The boy took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends. The girl did not report it to anyone, but another person he sent the screenshot to posted it on their Instagram story, from where it got circulated to others," Roy said.

Aftermath Cops won't file case against the minor girl

Reiterating that the Snapchat conversation and the Instagram group are not linked, Roy said police won't be filing an FIR against the girl since her "intent was not malicious". "When the 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation also got mixed with it due to its sensational nature," he added.

Arrest Admin of Instagram group was arrested last week

Meanwhile, probe into the 'Bois Locker Room' group is underway with Instagram sharing partial information about three groups. The group's admin, who is above 18 and studies at a Noida school, was arrested. 24 others were examined. "Devices that were seized during the investigation have been sent for forensic analyses," Roy said. ThePrint said police haven't found messages suggesting sexual assault on the group.

Whistleblower Whistleblower of 'Bois Locker Room' said he couldn't remain silent