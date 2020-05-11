Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS last night, is stable and has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), multiple reports said on Monday. The 87-year-old was taken to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness. He developed a reaction to a new medication and is being "investigated" to rule out other reasons for fever.

Details He is undergoing treatment at Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS

All his parameters are fine, a source close to him told PTI. "Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He is stable and under the care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS," sources told the news agency. Dr. Nitish Naik is said to be treating Dr. Singh.

Surgeries Dr. Singh had two heart bypass surgeries in the past

The Congress veteran is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. He has a history of diabetes and had undergone two heart bypass surgeries in 1990 and 2009. The news of Dr. Singh getting admitted was met with prayers from across the spectrum. BJP's Jay Panda tweeted, "I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his speedy recovery & good health. (sic)"

Tweets Kejriwal and Gehlot also prayed for Dr. Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Deeply concerned about Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM. (sic)" Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Much worried to know former PM Dr. Manmohan Singhji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life."

Twitter Post Prime Minister of Sri Lanka wished him well too

I join all #SriLankans in wishing Dr. #ManmohanSingh a speedy recovery and pray that he will return home, completely recovered, at the earliest. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 11, 2020

