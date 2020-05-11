Shramik special trains, meant to send migrant workers to their home states will now run on full capacity, the Railways announced on Monday. The 24 coaches, having the capacity to nestle 72 people each, were till now ferrying only 54 passengers, considering social distancing measures. But departing from the previous plan, the Centre said it wants to send as many migrant workers as possible.

Background Hit by lockdown, migrant workers started walking home

Weeks after the nationwide lockdown (imposed to stop the contagious COVID-19 disease from spreading) started on March 25, the Centre arranged trains for migrant workers to go home. Before this decision, workers were seen walking on highways as all modes of transportation were suspended. Rendered jobless, some workers continued to walk even after the announcement. This only highlighted the communication failure of governments.

Number Over 5 lakh have been ferried: Reports

Since May 1, Railways have ferried over 5 lakh workers. About the decision to have more passengers on-board, a Railway official told PTI, "The Railways has a capacity to run 300 trains per day and we want to maximize it. We want to carry as many migrants home as possible over the next few days and have appealed to states to send approvals."

Guidelines Sharmik trains to now ferry 1,700 workers

With changed guidelines, these trains will now nestle over 1,700 workers. Earlier, only 1,200 were allowed and the middle berth remained vacant. Further, the destination state will have three stoppages now. Notably, the Centre asked states to give liberal approval to these trains. On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the same.

Trains 468 trains operated till today; 172 reached UP

In a separate statement, Railways said 468 such trains have been operated till 10 am today. "363 trains had reached their destination and 105 trains were in transit," Railways said. The maximum number, 172, terminated in Uttar Pradesh. 100 ended in Bihar, 22 in Jharkhand, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Odisha, 4 in Rajasthan, 2 in West Bengal, and one in Tamil Nadu.

Quote Trains took migrant workers to Lucknow, Gaya, Purnia etc.

"These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc.," Railways added.

Details Centre said it's subsidizing fare, but migrants paid more