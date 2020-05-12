India on Monday reported nearly 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 taking its total tally past the 70,000-mark. The nationwide death toll also stood at 2,294 on Monday, including co-morbid deaths, as per data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers and has sought a blueprint on the lockdown exit strategy.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 67,152 COVID-19 cases, 2,206 deaths

As of 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 67,152 cases of COVID-19 including 2,206 deaths, 44,029 active cases, and 20,916 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 70,758 cases and 2,219 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,294.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 23,401 COVID-19 cases with 868 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 8,541 with 513 deaths. Further, Tamil Nadu reported 8,002 cases (including 53 deaths), Delhi reported 7,233 cases (including 73 deaths), Rajasthan reported 3,988 cases (including 113 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 3,785 cases (including 221 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,573 cases (including 80 deaths).

Biggest spikes Tamil Nadu and Telangana record biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases for the sixth time since May 1. The state reported 798 new cases on Monday, including six new deaths. Telangana also recorded its biggest spike, reporting 79 new cases on Monday (no new deaths). Till now, the state has reported a total of 1,275 cases of COVID-19, including 30 deaths.

Key updates 2-month-old tests positive in Chandigarh; Haryana death toll reaches 11

Assam reported two new cases taking its tally to 64. The state has reported two deaths thus far. Chandigarh reported seven new cases on Monday, including a two-month-old. The UT has reported a total of 181 COVID-19 cases, including three deaths. Haryana reported its 11th death on Monday. The state has reported 730 cases. Chhattisgarh reported no new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Information J&K's death toll reaches 10; 7 new cases in Kerala

Reportedly, a 60-year-old man died in Jammu and Kashmir taking its death toll to 10. His 34-year-old son had died due to COVID-19 four days ago. J&K's total tally stands at 879. Kerala reported seven new cases—all foreign returnees from Kuwait—taking its tally to 519.

News highlights Modi meets CMs; 1,667 Indians repatriated under 'Vande Bharat Mission'