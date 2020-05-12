A day after he held a marathon meeting with Chief Ministers of all states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. He will speak on the lockdown, necessitated due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown started on March 25 and has been extended twice. The third bout of restrictions is supposed to end on May 17. Here's more.

Details Coronavirus has changed the world, said PM Modi

Yesterday, in the video conference with CMs, PM Modi said social distancing is the only weapon we have against coronavirus until a vaccine is developed. "We must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post-COVID-19. Now the world will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function," he told the CMs.

Quote Measures of first lockdown weren't needed in second: PM Modi

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," PM Modi said.

Looking back He has spoken about unity, appreciated frontline workers

The last time PM Modi addressed the nation was on April 14, when he said the lockdown would be extended for another 19 days till May 3. In his speeches, the BJP leader has constantly spoken about unity during these distressing times, and has appreciated the efforts of frontline warriors. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 70,000 and over 2,200 passed away.

Suggestions Extend lockdown but place curbs on hotspots: CMs told PM