On Monday evening, the Karnataka government unceremoniously transferred a senior IAS officer, Captain Manivannan, sparking outrage on social media and a #BringBackCaptain on Twitter. He was shunted amid reports that industrial bodies complained against him for asking them to pay wages to workers. Other reports said his poor handling of the guest workers' problem got him "punished". Here are more details.

Who is Manivannan? Manivannan handled two key departments in the Karnataka government

Manivannan was the Principal Secretary of both the Labour Department and Information and Public Relations Department. He has lost both his posts to M Maheshwar Rao, currently posted as Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (Mines and MSME). The 48-year-old was handling the top posts for a year now but hasn't been assigned a new duty yet. He thanked his well-wishers after the transfer.

Yesterday at 9 PM, I have handed over charge of both depts (Labour DIPR). Thank YOU for the guidance and support! Please extend the same to my successor.



I look forward to new challenges. I can be contacted thru the Telegram messenger



— Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) May 12, 2020

Order Before transfer, Yediyurappa gave Shivamogga's responsibility to Manivannan

His transfer order in the evening came just hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa sent Manivannan to his bastion Shivamogga to contain the spread of coronavirus. From Shivamogga, eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday alone. Two months ago, just as the first coronavirus cases appeared in Karnataka, the officer started a 'Corona Warriors' group on social media. This group was volunteer-based.

Uproar He cracked down on industries, asked them to pay wages

The group was initially made to fight fake news but eventually spread its wings, helping police enforce lockdown and distributed aid to migrant workers. According to TOI, industries were upset with him as the IAS officer cracked down on them for not paying salaries to workers for the month of April. He had also been advocating workers' rights when industries wanted to abolish them.

Order Apparently, employers complained to Yediyurappa about Manivannan

Last week, Manivannan took to Twitter to announce that labor minister A Shivaram Hebbar asked officials to serve notices to employers who hadn't paid salaries for the last month. He also said distressed workers can contact the department and soon, the helpline received over 1,000 complaints. Hebbar was forced to take a U-turn after employers pleaded before Yediyurappa. The circular was canceled.

Sentiments Employers claimed Manivannan wasn't interested in finding solutions

Some employer unions weren't happy with how Manivannan worked, accusing him of indulging in anti-industry actions. Vice-President of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Ltd (KASSIA) said, "He should have been a facilitator between labor, government, and entrepreneurs — he was not doing that. He is a government representative who was not interested in a mutually acceptable solution." Meanwhile, labor unions hit out at the government.

Reports Ordeal faced by migrants led to Manivannan's ouster

However, some reports claimed Manivannan wasn't handling the migrant crisis well, as dozens of them were forced to sleep on empty stomachs. "Were they given enough ration and food, why they would complain about not getting any food and insist on returning to their home towns?" an officer at CMO told Bangalore Mirror. Several complaints about mismanagement had been flagged to Yediyurappa since March.

Allegations Allegedly, Manivannan was more worried about his social media image