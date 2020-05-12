In a gruesome incident, a man was lynched in Jharkhand's Dumka on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal a goat. He died on the way to the hospital. The deceased's friend also suffered grave injuries after the attack, reports said. Two people have now been arrested in connection with this incident, said Ambar Lakra, Superintendent of Police. Here are more details.

What happened Goat was grazing, men tried stealing it

The lynching happened in a village which falls under the jurisdiction of Kathikund police station. "The two men were attacked when they were trying to steal a goat grazing in the field. The villagers woke up after hearing the bleating of the goat. They surrounded the duo and beat them up," the SP told The Telegraph, adding that further investigation is underway.

Details Villagers allegedly tied the deceased to a tree

The deceased was identified as Subhan Miyan and his friend as Dulal Mirdha. Reportedly, after the villagers caught the duo, they thrashed them black and blue. The deceased was tied to a tree, assaulted with sticks, and was bleeding profusely by the time cops arrived. The victims were rushed to Sadar Hospital, but Miyan died on the way. Mirdha is said to be critical.

FIR FIR has been lodged from both sides