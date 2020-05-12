The Gujarat Police has detained the editor of a Gujarati news website for allegedly suggesting in a news item that CM Vijay Rupani may be removed from his post. The editor, who was booked for sedition, suggested that Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would replace CM Rupani as top BJP leaders were unhappy with the latter's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Here are more details.

Details FIR against editor registered by Ahmedabad Crime Branch

The first information report (FIR) against the news editor, Dhaval Patel, was registered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. He was booked under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 54 (punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act. According to the police, Patel is the editor and owner of a Gujarati news portal called Face of Nation.

Quote Patel was detained and sent for COVID-19 test: Senior cop

"As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Patel has been detained, not arrested, and sent to SVP Hospital for COVID-19 test," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of DCB Ahmedabad, BV Gohil. He was detained from his residence in Ahmedabad.

Speculative story What exactly did Patel write in the news article?

The article in question -titled "Mansukh Mandaviya called by high command, chances of leadership change in Gujarat"- was published on May 7. In that speculative story, Patel wrote a change of guard in Gujarat was likely because of Rupani's "failure" in managing the COVID-19 crisis. He also claimed Mandaviya, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, was summoned by BJP's high-command to discuss Rupani's replacement.

Clarification Union Minister Mandaviya issues clarification

In the news article, Patel suggested a possible leadership change in Gujarat over criticism due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. After Patel's report was published, several other local publications also carried similar stories. Subsequently, Mandaviya issued a clarification that the Rupani government is dealing strongly with the COVID-19 situation, adding that the Chief Minister was not being replaced.

Quote An attempt to create unrest: ACP Gohil