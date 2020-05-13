On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry came up with a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) for commercial flights, indicating that air operations could also start, in a calibrated manner, in the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown. Reportedly, cabin baggage won't be allowed and passengers will have to fill a detailed questionnaire revealing their travel history. Downloading the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory as well.

Context Draft SOP prepared on basis of suggestions by airlines, airports

The Ministry said it sought suggestions from airlines and airports. "The suggestions have now been received. The final SOP is yet to be issued," the ministry said. Domestic air services were suspended on March 25, when the first lockdown was started. Meanwhile, the Centre took on a gigantic exercise to bring stranded Indians home, as part of Vande Bharat Mission, through air and sea.

Suggestions Keep same set of crew for as long as possible

A green signal on the Aarogya Setu app, web check-ins, screening at departure and arrivals, were some of the proposals. Another suggestion was to keep three rows of the aircraft vacant, to help an ill passenger. However, nothing was mentioned about leaving the middle seat vacant to practice social distancing. The ministry is mulling having the same set of crew to prevent cross-contamination.

SOP Passengers should be made familiar with new ways

The SOP suggested ditching identity card checks at entry gates. According to the document, passengers should be made familiar with new procedures, especially about social distancing. They should also be told against touching surfaces. "Any passenger who has undergone quarantine in the last one month to be sent for security at the isolated security check unit only," the document read.

Departure Reach two hours before flight's departure: Ministry

The ministry proposed that passengers should reach the airport at least two hours before departure and take steps to minimize rush at gates. Passengers who are denied flying due to high temperature or age must be allowed to change the travel date, the SOP suggested. For this, airlines shouldn't charge a penalty, the ministry said adding that they should maintain a record too.

Details Airports must make arrangements for symptomatic passengers

Further, isolation zones should be set up in the terminal building and the airside for passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms. In case an airport doesn't have an APHO (Airport Health Organisation) set-up, state governments must help. Airports are expected to put distancing markings and disinfect lifts, escalators, chairs in seating areas, food and beverages, and retail outlets frequently. Movable hand-wash carts and sanitizers must be made available too.

