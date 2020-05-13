-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil details of the bumper economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, at 4 pm today.
Last night, in an address to the nation, PM Modi said 10% of GDP, a whopping Rs. 20 lakh crore, has been set aside for the beleaguered economy.
This aid will help India become self-reliant, he claimed.
-
Package
Vocal about local: Modi's new mantra after announcing aid
-
Much like other nations, India's economy too has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses are shut, industries closed, and unemployment reached worrisome heights. Giving a ray of hope during these times, PM Modi said India knows how to step up during a challenge.
He said now was the time to get vocal about local, and help homegrown businesses.
-
Quote
Land, Labor, Liquidity, and Laws have been emphasized: PM Modi
-
"This package will give new impetus to the development journey of the country in 2020 and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign. In order to prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, Land, Labor, Liquidity, and Laws all have been emphasized," he said.
-
Market talk
Sensex opened higher today after PM Modi's announcement
-
PM Modi's announcement brought joy to markets and numbers reflected the same. At 9:15 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,214.15 points higher at 32,585.27, a 3.87% jump from the earlier day's tally. And broader Nifty 50 was trading at 9,544.30, an increase of 347.75 points, or approximately 3.78%.
This package includes the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced by Sitharaman earlier.
-
Details
Self-reliant India doesn't mean isolationism: Sitharaman
-
Yesterday, Sitharaman said self-reliant India doesn't mean "isolationism or becoming exclusionist".
"We'll build capacities, skill people, and compete globally acquiring strengths. The Aatma Nirbha Abhiyaan will include everyone — a hawker/street vendor, a trader, an MSME, an honest tax-paying middle class, a manufacturer, etc. This shall not be just financial package, but reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and thrust in governance," she added.