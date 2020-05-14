India on Wednesday reported 3,700 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total tally past 78,000. The nationwide death toll also stood at 2,542 on Wednesday. The states of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Assam recorded their highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections while the national capital of Delhi recorded 20 new deaths, its highest single-day fatalities. Here are more updates from Wednesday.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 74,281 COVID-19 cases, 2,206 deaths

As of 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had reported 74,281 cases of COVID-19 including 2,415 deaths, 47,480 active cases, and 24,385 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 78,053 cases and 2,468 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,542.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 25,922 COVID-19 cases with 975 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 9,267 with 566 deaths. Further, Tamil Nadu reported 9,227 cases (including 64 deaths), Delhi reported 7,998 cases (including 106 deaths), Rajasthan reported 4,328 cases (including 121 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 4,173 cases (including 232 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,758 cases (including 86 deaths).

Biggest spikes Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam record biggest spikes

Rajasthan recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections with 202 new cases. Odisha recorded 101 new cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 538. The state has also reported three deaths due to COVID-19. Assam reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this, the state's total tally has reached 79, including two deaths.

Key updates 20-day old tests positive in Bihar; Delhi reports 20 deaths

A 56-year-old woman COVID-19 patient died at Patna's Nalanda Medical College & Hospital, taking Bihar state's death toll to seven. The state has reported a total of 953 cases. A 20-day-old was among the 74 new cases reported in Bihar on Wednesday. This is reportedly the youngest COVID-19 patient in the state so far. Delhi reported its highest single-day fatalities with 20 new deaths.

Key updates J&K reports 11th death; Iran returnee tests positive in Leh

In Jammu, a 72-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 after being declared brought dead at a hospital on Wednesday. This is the 11th death in Jammu and Kashmir, which has reported 971 COVID-19 cases. Ladakh reported one new case—an Iran returnee in Leh—taking its tally to 43. Seven people tested positive in "coronavirus-free" Goa during preliminary testing. Confirmatory tests are awaited.

News highlights Finance Minister details government's plan to revive economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced measures to help businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. The measures were a part of the Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that, as of Tuesday, 2.75% of India's active COVID-19 patients were in ICUs, 0.37% on ventilators, and 1.89% on oxygen support.

Information Rs. 3,000 crore from PM-CARES directed towards ventilators, vaccine, migrants