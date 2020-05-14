In the third extension of the countrywide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, massive relaxations related to economic activities, manufacturing, and more importantly travel will be given, a TOI report said on Thursday. It's likely that limited domestic routes will open for flights. On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry released a draft SOP hinting how travel can change after the lockdown.

Context Lockdown extension was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference call with all Chief Ministers, where he was advised to give more responsibility to the local administration. A day later, in an address to the nation, he announced an Rs. 20 lakh crore economic package while underlining that lockdown 4.0 will be different. CMs asked PM to let them demarcate zones into red, green, and orange.

Details Centre will call the shots, but give relaxations

While the Centre might still label districts as red, orange, and green, and would not change the criteria for declaring containment zones, it will allow economic activities to open. In non-containment areas of orange and red zones, more concessions could be given to factories and businesses. In non-hotspot areas of red zones, e-commerce could be allowed to deliver non-essential items.

Aviation Planes could resume operations as soon as Monday

The aviation industry is likely to get a major relaxation and some flights could run from Monday. Delhi-Mumbai is one route where operations could resume but there is no clarity on international flights just yet. In the SOP, the ministry said passengers will have to arrive at least two hours prior to departure, wear face masks, and download the Aarogya Setu app.

Metro Metro services could start in a phased manner

Moreover, since some companies have been allowed to function with 33% strength, there is a demand to open up public transportation, including metro services. Yesterday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) put out a tweet indicating that the trains are being sanitized. In the post-lockdown period, overcrowded metro travel could be bid adieu as DMRC placed stickers on seats to promote social distancing.

Twitter Post Date of resuming services undecided: DMRC

The date for the resumption of services has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course.All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical,rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 13, 2020

Salons Salons could remain shut in red zones

The CISF has prepared an SOP for metro services which recommends mass screening of all passengers at the entrance and disallowing those showing COVID-19 symptoms from boarding the train. TOI said malls, salons, and barbershops will remain shut in red zones in lockdown 4.0 too. PM Modi had said the details of the third extension will be made public before May 18.

Suggestions Delhi government received 5.48 lakh suggestions on lockdown