Nagaland which has zero cases of coronavirus plans to keep it that way and has demanded support from residents in this regard. If residents don't choose to return now, the state government will give them Rs. 10,000. This announcement comes amid Centre running trains to send stranded migrant workers home. Special passenger trains also started running this week. Here are more details.

Announcement Nagaland has a special request from its residents

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said the movement of people from COVID-19 affected areas is a matter of concern, especially when the state has managed to remain free of the disease. "The government has decided to give Rs 10,000 to citizens of the state, presently staying outside, who opt to stay back where they are at present," he said.

Plans Nagaland wanted migrants' return in staggered manner

Roy said the state was planning to bring back migrant workers in a staggered manner, but with the special Shramik trains, their detailed plan went off the rails. In these circumstances, the state government decided to give priority to the elderly and citizens who left the state for medical treatment. More than 18,000 people have registered on Nagaland's portal asking to be sent home.

Quarantine Returnees from red zones will be quarantined

Additional Chief Secretary Sentiynager Imchen said the residents coming from red zones will have to stay in institutional quarantine for at least 14 days. They will be screened at Dimapur or Kohima. Further, asymptomatic people, who will return from green and orange zones, will be sent to three days of institutional quarantine and 12 days of home isolation after that.

Appeal NGOs also urging people to stay put