On Thursday, India recorded a spike of 3,900 cases, taking the national tally to 82,000. The death toll also rose to 2,648. At least five states also recorded their highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections. These states include Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. Goa and Manipur, previously declared "coronavirus free," also reported fresh cases. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 78,003 COVID-19 cases, 2,549 deaths

As of 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 78,003 cases of COVID-19 including 2,549 deaths, 49,219 active cases, and 26,234 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 81,995 cases and 2,574 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,648.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 27,524 COVID-19 cases with 1,019 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 9,674 with 66 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 9,591 cases (including 586 deaths), Delhi reported 8,470 cases (including 115 deaths), Rajasthan reported 4,534 cases (including 125 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 4,426 cases (including 237 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,902 cases (including 88 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded biggest spikes in cases on Thursday

Maharashtra reported 1,602 new cases and 44 new deaths on Thursday. The national capital of Delhi reported 472 new cases and nine new deaths. Madhya Pradesh reported 253 new cases, 131 of them in the Indore district alone. Rajasthan reported 206 new cases as the return of migrant workers has triggered a surge in infections. 26 new cases took Jharkhand's tally to 203.

Key updates 7 Mumbai-returnees test positive in Assam; Manipur reports fresh case

Assam reported seven new cases, all from Mumbai, taking its total tally to 86. "Coronavirus-free" Manipur reported a fresh COVID-19 case after three weeks: a 33-year-old man from Imphal East who recently returned from Mumbai. Chhattisgarh reported a new case in Balod after over a week, taking its tally to 60. Uttarakhand reported six new cases taking its tally to 78.

Information Goa reports 8 new cases; total tally reaches 15

After nearly a month of being "coronavirus-free," Goa has reported eight new cases over the past two days, taking its tally to 15. Curiously, one of the new cases is a ship's crew member who had tested negative in Mumbai after facing a 14-day quarantine.

