On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an extensive discussion with philanthropist Bill Gates on the coronavirus crisis, the global response to the pandemic, India's efforts, and a vaccine. According to a statement of PMO, the BJP leader outlined the "conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against COVID-19". They agreed global coordination in scientific innovation is needed to tackle the pandemic.

During the video-conference, the co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and PM Modi noted that New Delhi should be made part of worldwide discussions on the pandemic, considering India's willingness and capacity to contribute to global efforts. "He sought suggestions from Mr. Gates on how India's capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for the general benefit of the world," PMO said.

PM Modi is learned to have highlighted the previous schemes that came handy during the time of crisis. The initiatives include expanding "financial inclusion, strengthening last-mile delivery of health services, and popularizing cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission". Gates' attention was also drawn to India's Ayurvedic wisdom to boost immunity. PM Modi underlined that India accepted things like social distancing.

"He explained how this people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions," the statement added.

Both of them also touched upon India's way of last-mile health service delivery in rural areas and the Aarogya Setu app, which was rolled out to alert people about a nearby COVID-19 patient. India's massive pharmaceutical capacity could be leveraged to scale-up production of the vaccine, as and when it is developed, suggested PM Modi. The Indian leader sought several suggestions from Gates.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020

Towards the end, PM Modi said that the Gates Foundation could "take the lead in analyzing the necessary changes in lifestyles, economic organization, social behavior, modes of disseminating education and healthcare, that would emerge in the post-COVID world". He said India would happily contribute to such an exercise. In April, Gates wrote a letter to PM Modi appreciating his leadership in these trying times.

