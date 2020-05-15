A third extension of the nationwide lockdown, that started on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus, is all but certain. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this extension will be different and new, suggesting that states will be given more authority. As India awaits the announcement (it will be done before May 18), here's looking at states' plans from Monday.

Context CMs submitted their inputs, many want public transport opened

In his fifth such interaction with Chief Ministers on the crisis on Monday, PM Modi said they can send their inputs by May 15 for the Centre to come up with a detailed plan. Some asked for more autonomy in judging zones as green, orange, and red. Reportedly, CMs supported the opening up of public transportation in non-containment areas.

States Opening up economic activities tops list of demands

States like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi sought permission to resume economic activities in areas least affected by the virus. Societies have shut and marketplaces have remained sans any buzz since the lockdown started. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he received over 500,000 suggestions from locals on relaxations. They want public transport with social distancing and an odd-even plan for markets.

Kerala After setting an example, Kerala wants restaurants to open

Kerala, from where India's first three COVID-19 cases were reported, wants permission to run metro services, local trains, domestic flights, restaurants, and hotels. The southern state managed to more than flatten the coronavirus curve, setting an example for other countries its size. Of 561 cases, 493 are discharged and only four died. The performance makes the state eligible for relaxations, an official said.

Karnataka Karnataka wants gyms to be made functional too

Kerala's neighbor, Karnataka, wants not only restaurants and hotels but gyms to open too. This despite, concerning incidents being reported from the state. Just yesterday, hundreds gathered at a village temple fair at Ramanagara district. Though the state only has 1,032 cases, it's anticipated that a blatant disregard for the rules could swell the numbers. Tamil Nadu also wants activities in non-containment zones.

Details Despite worrying numbers, Gujarat wants relaxations; Maharashtra isn't too keen

Gujarat, one of the most battered states, is hoping curbs from non-containment zones are lifted after May 17. With a total of 9,592 cases, the state has recorded 586 deaths. 2,08,537 are quarantined. Maharashtra, which accounts for the most number of deaths in India, isn't willing to forgo curbs. A minister announced today the lockdown will continue in Mumbai and other major cities.

Lockdown UP could go by Centre's plans, Punjab favors lockdown