On the third day of addressing the press on the Rs. 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said agriculture and allied activities will be in focus. Accompanied by Mos (Finance) Anurag Thakur, she announced eleven measures. She underlined the Centre took initiatives, even during the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown, to empower farmers.

Statement India reached global benchmark because of its farmers: FM

At the outset of her address, Sitharaman said, "Large part of our population is still dependent on agriculture. 85% holding is by small and marginal farmers. In spite of all adversities, farmers have stood up. India is the largest milk, jute, and pulses producer in the world." She said measures were taken to support farmers in the lockdown period too.

Fishermen Fishermen to be helped through SAMPADA Yojana

The Centre announced Rs. 20,000 crore for fishermen under the SAMPADA Yojana. This scheme aims to take additional fish production to 70 lakh tonnes in 5 years. "As you can see, our focus is on the fact that India starts on its own, it gets help to start on its own, rather than giving entitlements," the minister said.

Announcements Rs. 1 lakh crore for agriculture infrastructure: Sitharaman

The first eight steps will be for capacity building and infrastructure, she said. She said a fund of Rs. 1 lakh crore will be set up for aggregators, FPOs, and primary agri-cooperative societies. For food enterprises, the government will be providing a fund of Rs. 10,000 crore which will be executed with a cluster-based approach. 200,000 enterprises will benefit from this scheme.

Quote Rs. 13,000 crore to be spent for vaccination of animals

"100% vaccination of all cattle to be ensured to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) under the National Disease Control Program. Nearly 53 crore animals will be vaccinated. Around Rs. 13,000 crore will be spent towards this," she added.

Herbal plants Herbal plants will be grown on both sides of Ganga

The government has decided to allocate Rs. 4,000 crore for medicinal plants. As part of the plan, 10 lakh hectares will be purchased for this, and such plants will be grown on both sides of the river Ganga. Thakur said the coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance of herbal medicines. Further, Rs. 500 crore was announced for beekeeping initiatives.

Governance Essential Commodity Act amended to help farmers