The headquarters of the Indian Army in Delhi were partly sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19. Officials reportedly said that the affected area of Sena Bhawan will remain closed for sanitization and disinfection operations. The development comes three days after an Army jawan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, apparently killed himself in Delhi. Here are more details.

Details Contacts being traced and quarantined, say officials

An official told PTI that a part of the Sena Bhawan was sealed on Friday. The official said, "One soldier tested positive for COVID-19. The affected area of Sena Bhawan (has been) closed for sanitation and disinfection." He added, "Actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress." Sources told ANI that one suspected case has also been detected.

Suicide 31-year-old Army jawan found hanging at Army's Base Hospital

On Tuesday, a 31-year-old Army jawan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was found hanging from a tree at the Army's Base Hospital in West Delhi's Naraina. The jawan was along suffering from lung cancer. Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told Hindustan Times, "He didn't leave behind a suicide note, but we feel he killed himself due to distress over his illness."

Recent developments No frontline units affected by COVID-19: Army Chief

Earlier this week, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane told Times Now that none of the frontline units of the Army have been affected by COVID-19. He assured, "From guarding the borders to taking on the terrorists or any aid that is required to be given to civil authorities to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, the force is ready."

Information Earlier this month, Army R&R Hospital was sanitized