India on Friday recorded around 3,800 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases past 85,000. With this, India's tally has surpassed China's, which has reported around 84,000 cases thus far. The death toll in India also reached 2,753 on Friday, which is notably lower than the 4,637 deaths reported in China. Meanwhile, at least three states recorded their biggest spikes.

As of 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 81,970 cases of COVID-19 including 2,649 deaths, 51,401 active cases, and 27,919 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 85,798 cases and 2,678 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,753.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 29,100 COVID-19 cases with 1,068 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 10,108 with 71 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 9,931 cases (including 606 deaths), Delhi reported 8,895 cases (including 123 deaths), Rajasthan reported 4,747 cases (including 125 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 4,595 cases (including 239 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 4,057 cases (including 95 deaths).

Biggest spikes Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka record biggest spikes

Andhra Pradesh reported 102 new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,307 cases, including 48 deaths. With 213 new cases, Rajasthan recorded its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The state has witnessed a surge in cases with the return of migrant workers. Karnataka reported 69 new cases, taking its tally to 1,056, including 36 deaths.

Key updates 2 more die in Haryana; no new cases in Chandigarh

Haryana reported two fresh deaths, taking its death toll to 13. The fatalities include a 17-year-old Faridabad girl who was suffering from blood cancer and died on Friday, and a 75-year-old asthmatic woman from Sonepat who died on Thursday and later tested positive. The state has reported 854 cases. Chandigarh reported no new cases. The UT's tally stands at 191 cases, including three deaths.

Key updates 52-year-old dies in Himachal; Kargil now 'coronavirus free'

Himachal Pradesh reported one new death, a 52-year-old man from Hamirpur, taking its death toll to three. The state has reported 76 cases. Chhattisgarh's tally rose to 66. Ladakh's Kargil district is now "coronavirus free." Both Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir's tally crossed 1,000. Bihar has reported 1,033 cases (seven deaths) and J&K has reported 1,013 cases (11 deaths).

